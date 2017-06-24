Mostly clear and cooler tonight. Some sun to close out the weekend

The cold front that brought the showers to the region this morning has moved out to sea. Drier air is pushing into the region which will bring more comfortable conditions for the rest of the weekend.

We are cooler and more comfortable tonight as drier air works in. The winds will begin to diminish after sunset. Lows tonight will drop back into the middle to upper 50s. Sunday will be nice across southern New England with sunshine and clouds and highs back to the lower to mid-80s. A spot shower may hit western Mass late in the day as a second cold front passes through.

We are looking a bit cooler and unsettled to begin the work week with partly cloudy skies through midday, then a chance for showers in the late afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday stay in the 70s. Wednesday looks dry and therefore a bit warmer with temps around 80. Temps continue to rise through Friday and some may approach 90 to end the week.

