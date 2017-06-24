Holyoke woman arraigned for alleged plan to murder rape victim

A Holyoke woman was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder against her husband’s alleged rape victim.

Cynthia Coons and her husband Jason Coons were accused of planning to kill the alleged victim in Jason's pending rape case in order to get the case dismissed, said Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern DA’s office.

Mrs. Coons pleaded not guilty and is being held on $100,000 bail for her alleged involvement in the case.

The conspiracy to commit murder charges against Jason and Cynthia stem from an investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

