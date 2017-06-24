Celebration kicks off Union Station grand opening weekend

A celebration marks a new beginning for the restored Springfield Union Station.

Saturday nights black tie event is a significant moment for the city of Springfield.



"When you walk through and see the majesty of that great concourse, you're reminded of how important this was as a transportation hub for all of western New England," said Congressman Richard Neal.



The star studded event celebrated a rebirth to the 1920's train station as it's now transformed into a modern hub.

The newly renovated facility will be a hub for Peter Pan bus lines, PVTA and Amtrak rail service.

"An intermodal transportation system is not only an anchor for Springfield, but for western Massachusetts. A lot of millenials sometimes don't even have a car, they use rail and bus service," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.



Millenials like Megan McGuill of Monson are keeping close tabs on the transformation.



She told Western Mass News, "I know for the past couple days I've been getting updates on my phone."



The Western Mass News crew was there to celebrate the reopening of Union Station.

"We are going to celebrate this grand old lady the way she deserves to be," said Judy Matt with the Spirit of Springfield.



The entire Commonwealth cheers along with the next chapter in millions of dollars pegged for economic development in the city of Springfield.



An open house is set for Sunday and a ribbon cutting ceremony will follow on Monday.

