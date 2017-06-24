Springfield man arrested during traffic stop in Longmeadow - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield man arrested during traffic stop in Longmeadow

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Longmeadow police arrested a man after he was pulled over for driving with a revoked registration.

According to a post on the Longmeadow Police Department's Facebook Page, Wayne Tait was arrested on several charges.

Tait was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operation an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of class B.

