Partly sunny with the chance for a shower this afternoon

Sunshine this morning will mix with afternoon clouds with the chance for a shower this afternoon. It will be a similar story Monday and Tuesday. The heat and humidity will build back in late week.

We are starting off with sunshine this morning and temperatures in the 50s. As a upper level disturbance pushes through this afternoon we will see clouds build and there will be the chance for a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Many areas should remain dry so if you have outdoor plans just keep an eye to the sky. Highs today will top out in the lower 80s. It will feel comfortable though with dew points in the 50s.

A shower could linger into this evening otherwise expect partly cloudy skies tonight. Another cool night is on the way as overnight lows will drop back into the lower to middle 50s.

We are looking a bit cooler and unsettled to begin the work week with partly cloudy skies through midday, then a chance for showers in the late afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday stay in the 70s. Wednesday looks dry and therefore a bit warmer with temps around 80. Temps continue to rise through Friday and some may approach 90 to end the week.

