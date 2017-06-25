More arrests at Kinder Morgan pipeline project in Sandisfield

More arrests made at Kinder Morgan pipeline extension project in Sandisfield.

This time, State Police report they handcuffed 8 demonstrators.

"(They) were arrested for trespassing today for refusing to leave a restricted area at the site...," explained State Police on Saturday.

The 8 individuals were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berkshire County Jail in Pittsfield.

State Police say they were among a group of people at the protest.

Arrested were:

1. Eric Burcroff, 57, of Plainfield;

2. Dennis Carr, 59, of Cummington;

3. Frances Crowe, age not immediately available, Northampton;

4. Ellen Graves, 76, of West Springfield;

5. Priscilla Lynch, 65, of Conway;

6. Constance Harvard, 69, of Northampton;

7. Elizabeth Ramirez, 47, of Holyoke;

8. Laura Simon, 63, of Wilder, VT.

The Kinder Morgan project in in Sandisfield is adding 4 miles of natural gas pipeline to connect two existing lines.

The protest was "peaceful" authorities say.

Those taken into custody Saturday were booked and expected to be released.

Back in May, State Police arrested 18 protesters for trespassing.

Troopers have been covering the Sandisfield pipeline extension project work to "protect the physical assets of public and private property, and of land owners."

