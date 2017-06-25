Hadley police see spike in dogs left unattended in cars

It’s that time of the year when leaving your pet behind in a car by itself could be extremely dangerous.

After a recent spike in calls regarding dogs that were left inside cars alone, the Hadley Police Department is partnering up with local businesses to help prevent these incidents from happening.

The Hadley Police Department created a flyer in hopes to remind residents if they left their K9 companions behind.

Western Mass News spoke with Hadley Police Sgt. Mitch Kuc Jr. about what can happen if a dog is found inside a car alone.

“If we can determine that the dog is in distress and we have to bring them to the vet, then there’s an increased chance that we have to take enforcement actions,” said Sgt. Mitch Kuc Jr.

Hadley police want to remind residents that if a dog is sitting or laying calmly in a car by itself, it is not considered a violation.

They’re asking businesses to download the PDF file of the flyer which you can find on the department’s Facebook page here.

