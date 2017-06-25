Showers possible this evening. A seasonable but unsettled start to the week

We will see scattered showers and downpours move through the region through this evening before skies become partly cloudy overnight. It will be a similar story Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms each afternoon. The heat and humidity will build back in late week.

A few showers could linger into this evening otherwise expect partly cloudy skies tonight. Another cool night is on the way as overnight lows will drop back into the lower to middle 50s.

We are looking a bit cooler and unsettled to begin the work week with partly cloudy skies through midday, then a chance for showers in the late afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday stay in the 70s. Wednesday looks dry and therefore a bit warmer with temps around 80. Temps continue to rise through Friday and some may approach 90 to end the week. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will also be on the rise as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend

