Chicopee man arrested after chase, K9 search near Holyoke mall

A Chicopee man was arrested Sunday morning after he led police on a brief chase near the Holyoke Mall.

Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy told Western Mass News it all started when 30-year-old David Dumont went to visit his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Leary Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Police received a 911 call from Dumont’s ex-girlfriend after he allegedly threatened someone else with a knife.

When officers arrived they got word that Dumont fled the apartment complex in a car heading southbound on I-91.

Dumont was spotted on the highway moments later. When he was pulled over near Exit 15 towards the Holyoke Mall he ran across the highway while coming close to almost being hit by several cars and fled into a “thick brushy” area.

A State Police K9 unit successfully tracked Dumont down. He was found hiding in some thick brush near Cracker Barrel in between Whiting Farms Road and the highway.

“He did have some injuries from running through the thorns. He also may have been bitten by the dog. There was a lot of injuries. It was minor injuries,” Lt. McCoy noted.

Dumont was arrested on a warrant and disorderly conduct.

