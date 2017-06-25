Diving accident on CT River leaves man in critical condition

Members of the Longmeadow Fire Department rescued a 35-year-old man who dove into shallow water in the Connecticut River on Sunday.

Fire Captain Andrew Frasier told Western Mass News they responded to the area of the river which was located south of the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club around 3:25 p.m.

The injured man was being assisted by other bystanders and had to be rescued by the Longmeadow Fire Department.

According to Captain Frasier the man dove off of a power boat where he suffered serious injuries including some to his neck and his head.

Once he was rescued an ambulance was ready to transport him to Baystate Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

