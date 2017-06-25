Nurses at Baystate Franklin locked out during planned strikes

Over 200 nurses who work at Baystate Franklin Medical Center continue the long battle of contract negotiations with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

On Sunday night, MNA union nurses were escorted out of the building as a part of a hospital-wide lockout.

"The key issues behind the dispute include management's continued refusal to bargain over workload and staffing, including the nurses' call for an increase in RN staffing at the hospital to ensure safe patient assignments and an end to management's continued use of unwanted overtime, increased weekend work and unscheduled shifts as a staffing mechanism. Management has been refusing to bargain over any staffing, workload and scheduling issues, asserting that it is "management's right" to staff and schedule and not hire as they see fit. Management is also demanding to cut holidays, sick days and vacation time." explained the MNA.

Western Mass News was told the hospital hired nurses through a contracted nursing replacement agency in order to take over their duties.

“They are not fulfilling their contractual agreement or mission with this community. We are trying to negotiate a fair and equitable health insurance plan. We just want to keep our earn time and they want to take away 52 hours a year from our earn time,” said Registered Nurse Donna Stern.

Strikes will be taking place this week until Wednesday where the nurses will go back to work at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.