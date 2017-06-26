Comfortable temps, but still unsettled

Our evening remains a bit unsettled as an upper level disturbance passes to our north. Any isolated showers or thunderstorms should remain north of the Mass Pike and will diminish as we near sunset.

Another cool night is on tap here in western Mass as temps return to the lower and mid-50s by dawn. A little fog is possible in spots, but most will see fair skies through the morning.

We remain stuck in a trough Tuesday with an upper low well to our north, spinning disturbances though New England. Temperatures will only rise through the 70s again Tuesday afternoon and our nights remain cool. A more potent upper level disturbance will move in from the Great Lakes in the afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A stronger storm with gusty wind is possible, but widespread severe weather is very unlikely.

We have a quiet Wednesday on tap with sun and clouds and only a very slight risk for a shower. With dew points in the 50s and high temps around 80, this will be the best weather day of the week. High pressure passing to our south will head offshore, bringing back a strong southwesterly flow for Thursday. A warm front will pass through Thursday, allowing for patchy clouds, warmer temps and rising humidity. Scattered showers are possible through the afternoon and evening along with a thunderstorm.

A cold front will linger to our north Friday and Saturday. This will allow temps to climb to around 90 both days with high humidity and lingering unsettled weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely both days as well. This front should finally move through Sunday with more showers and storms. Over these 3 days, a strong or severe storm will be possible. We turn drier and more comfortable Monday.

