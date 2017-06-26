Nice start to the work week

It's a nice, pleasant morning with sunny skies and comfortable conditions. A few clouds will billow up this afternoon giving way to a shower or isolated storm. Temperatures will reach near 80 with dew points in the 50's, so fairly comfortable. Overall it's a nice start to the workweek.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with mostly sunny skies along with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Highs tomorrow will reach into the upper 70's.

Wednesday looks dry with temps around 80. The heat and humidity will build in later in the week. By Friday temperatures will be near 90 and heat and humidity may stick around for the weekend too. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will also be on the rise for the weekend too.