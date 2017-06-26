Sinkhole closes portion of Main Street in Springfield

A portion of Main Street in Springfield remains closed Monday morning as crews work to repair a sinkhole.

Dennis Leger, Spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department, confirmed with Western Mass News around 5 a.m. on Monday, that the sinkhole is on the 2800 block of Main Street.Which is near fire station 10.

Leger added that the fire truck at the station could "still respond" to calls and that the DPW would be investigating the sinkhole.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed that there are no water outages to report and that there is no timetable for both the repair of the sinkhole and the portion of Main Street reopening.

