Emergency crews respond to crash on Beech Street in Holyoke

Emergency crews are still on Beech Street in Holyoke following a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Lt. McCoy with the Holyoke Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday.

McCoy said that multiple people were transported to the hospital for reported injuries, but the seriousness of those injuries was unknown.

Beech Street is now open, but police do urge caution if you're driving in the area as they are still on the scene investigating.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.