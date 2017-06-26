TSA agent finds large lobster during baggage screening

TSA agents often see a lot of different items during the security screening process at the nation's airports and what one agent screened over the weekend was no exception.

TSA spokesperson Michael McCarthy said that during a screening Sunday morning at Terminal C at Boston's Logan International Airport, an agent screened a large lobster, weighing in at 20 or more pounds.

"The lobster was alive and cooperated nicely with the screening process before being allowed to continue in checked baggage to his/her destination," McCarthy explained.

According to McCarthy, it's fairly common for agents to screen lobster in the New England region.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

The TSA notes on their website that live lobster is allowed in checked bags and that it "must be transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container." The TSA will then inspect the crustacean at the checkpoint.

However, travelers are urged to contact their airline for any airline-specific restrictions before bringing their ten-legged passenger to the airport.

"Otherwise, TSA is happy to screen your lobster before it travels," McCarthy said.

