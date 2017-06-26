Gas prices in Massachusetts down 1 cent per gallon

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices in Massachusetts are the lowest they've been at this time in more than 10 years.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular dropped by one cent this week, averaging $2.20 per gallon. That's six cents below the national average of $2.26.

The state was averaging $2.25 per gallon a year ago at this time.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.01 and as high as $2.41 per gallon.

AAA says gas prices are currently at the lowest point for this date since 2005.

Record refinery production rates and high gasoline and crude oil inventory have been cited as contributing factors in the lower prices.

