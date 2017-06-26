Baker: 264,000 in state would lose coverage under GOP bill

BOSTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker says the health care bill proposed by U.S. Senate Republican leaders would result in 264,000 Massachusetts residents losing their insurance and cost the state more than $8.2 billion by 2025.

The Republican governor released his administration's latest analysis Monday in a letter addressed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and sent to each member of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation.

Under the GOP bill, Baker writes that the state would lose $907 million in 2020, with the annual fiscal impact climbing to $1.7 billion in 2024.

The governor added that the Senate bill, if it became law, would have less of an impact on Massachusetts in the first few years, but the negative consequences of the Senate bill would become more severe after 2020.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.