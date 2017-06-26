Young boy found Saturday in Chicopee in DCF custody

A four year old boy who was found wandering around Chicopee over the weekend is now in DCF custody.

The boy was found wandering around here naked on Saturday evening. Eyewitnesses began reporting it police when one local woman who saw him and tried to help tells told us that it still makes her sick to think about.

"Where's the mom? Where's the parent? I looked around to see if he was somebody from the laundromat, somebody from the store...if somebody actually knew who he was. Nobody knew who he was," said that witness, who did not want to be identified.

A woman who witnessed the four year old boy walking with no clothes on Saturday did not wish to go on camera, but she told us that the image of the young kid wandering the streets on a hot day upsets her

"It's very upsetting, it's nerve wrecking to be honest with you. It bothered me all weekend just thinking about it," said the witness.

Chicopee Police were called to a shopping plaza on Exchange Street where people had bought clothes for the boy to wear while police responded.

Witnesses told us that the boy had a hard time communicating.

"You ask him where he lives and he just point fingers where he lives at. He didn't actually know," the witness added.

The incident is under investigation by Chicopee Police and the Department of Children and Families. They are not releasing any information if there will be any charges against the boys parents at this time.

DCF did tell us that the child is in their custody at this time.

