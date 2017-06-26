Westfield girl sings National Anthem at Fenway Park

A young girl from western Massachusetts impressed the crowd at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Shea Braceland performed the National Anthem before the Red Sox took on the Angels.

Shea has been a part of the Dan Kane Singers since she was five years old and has performed all across western Massachusetts.

She received a huge ovation from the Fenway faithful following her performance.

Since the video was posted to Facebook, it has been shared over 1,000 times and viewed over 66.000 times.

We've reached out to Shea's family and hope to have more with her later this week.

