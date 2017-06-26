Ways to prevent, treat 'Red Thread' in your lawn

With the humidity and rain we've had in recent weeks, a fungal disease is popping up on some people's lawns.

'Red Thread' disease is found on grass and other turfed areas causing patches of brown, yellow grass.

As the summer months begin, a fungus is spreading on some lawns - just in time for those Fourth of July parties and barbeques.

"Every year, around this time, late June, early July when it's humid out and a little warmer at night," said Chris Graziano with Graziano Gardens.

'Red Thread' disease is making it's way through lawns. It has two stages, but the most obvious is very thin, red needle-like strands extending from the grass blade.

"A good way to get rid of it is hit it with a little bit higher nitrogen fertilizer," Graziano explained.

Graziano told us that any organic nitrogen product should do the trick.

"If you interrupt that cycle either with the lower humidity or a little bit more nitrogen in the grass, it will take care of it," Graziano added.

Graziano said that it can be hard to tell sometimes if it is in fact 'Red Thread', but a tell tale sign would be small, irregular patches of brown, yellowing grass.

As the infection spreads, the small patches will become large brown areas.

"One shot should take care of it. If not, if you have to do multiple applications, you may have to use a fungicide." Graziano said.

Almost any lawn is susceptible to turf fungus, but it's not uncommon for some lawns to have more issues than others.

