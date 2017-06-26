Northampton Police trading card program underway

The Northampton Police Department is gearing up for a wave of kids who they hope will participate in their trading card program.

Each card pictures an officer with their biography.

If someone collects all the cards, there's a prize waiting at the department.

It began over a year ago when a full time Northampton firefighter and part-time photographer, along with Northampton Police Sgt. Patrick Moody, decided they needed a way to improve community relations with police.

"Engage our community and the more comfortable kids are with us in the community, the more approachable we can be for them," Moody explained.

The trading cards feature the face and biography of officers within the police department.

The idea is pretty simple: each Monday, until each officer has had their week, the department will post a photo on their Facebook page. It will tell you where the officer of the week can be found, along with their work hours.

This week, it's Officer Scott Gregory.

"Bring in your 25 cards to our station and we'll verify you have them and give you a beach ball," Moody said.

However, if you collect them all, "When you bring in your 49 cards, we'll give you that last fiftieth card and then a choice for the first ten kids to reach this goal a choice between a challenge coin and a ride to school in a cruiser, also a water bottle," Moody added.

Two weeks in, Sgt. Moody told us that they've had tremendous support and in fact, this past weekend, he came across someone who truly appreciated their presence.

"When we were at Walmart, one of the parents said 'Ya know, my kid has been waiting for you guys to come through our housing complex so they can come and say hi to you and get your trading cards', so that is the goal: to get kids to approach us," Moody said.

With 49 cards in total, kids have plenty of work ahead of them, but officers said that if you see one out in the street, don't be shy, say hello, and add another card to your collection.

