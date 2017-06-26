Thieves targeting car tires in Agawam

Agawam Police are investigating two cases of tire thefts over the weekend.

Residents told us Monday that it's unnerving that yet another car has been stripped of its tires.

The cases currently under investigation may be related, according to police.

People who live in the area are on the lookout for whoever is stealing tires, but so far, nobody has been caught.

Agawam residents told us Monday that enough is enough.

Over the last several weeks, cars in Agawam have been left looking like this.

"They're pretty ingenious when it comes to taking things like that." said David Hill of Agawam.

Edward Ennis added, "There's not a lot you can do."

Ennis, who has been selling tires for more than 30 years, told us that there's only so much you can do to protect your car from theft.

"If you have a garage, use your garage," Ennis explained.

Of course, lock your car doors and "you could always use wheel locks on the lug nuts. That doesn't prevent them from getting them off but it will slow them down," Ennis said.

In one picture posted to Facebook, one car was left completely without wheels, not even leaving cinder blocks.

Again, Agawam Police told us two cases of these tire thefts remain under investigation and there are possible links between the two.

