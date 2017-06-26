AG investigating West Springfield Police Department's evidence room procedures

The state's Attorney General's Office is currently investigating the West Springfield Police Department's evidence room procedures.

West Springfield Police Chief, Ronald Campurciani told Western Mass News that his department is cooperating with the AG's Office in regards to the investigation into "alleged problems of the department's evidence room."

Mayor Will Reichelt tells us the police chief first notified his office about the situation several months ago.

"It's in regards to evidentiary procedures in the evidence room at the police department," he explained, "There were issues with the evidentiary procedures."

But the mayor says at this time he cannot elaborate on what those "issues" were because he does not want to jeopardize the "integrity of the investigation."

Both the mayor and police chief notified the Hampden District Attorney's Office of the situation....again this was "a few months ago." The DA's Office in turn referred the case to the AG's Office.

Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News he has been in contact with the AG's Office.

"It's an ongoing investigation that will take some time, they weren't specific on how long it would take," he noted.

No word if the investigation has to do with a West Springfield police employee or employees ...or if it's the evidence room procedures in general that are being questioned.

Attorney General Maura Healey's Office tells us they have no comment at this time.

"...we cannot confirm or deny an investigation," representative Emily Snyder said.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Watch FOX6 starting at 10 p.m. for all the latest details.

