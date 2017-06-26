Future of Conway church uncertain following Feb. tornado

Just last week the town of Conway celebrated it's 250th anniversary, a special weekend after a particularly difficult start to this year as a tornado tore through part of their town in February.

One of those buildings was the United Congregational Church, where the damage gets worse with each passing rainstorm.

The church has quite a history of growing from tragedy, but February's tornado has left so much damage in it's wake that the future of this place of worship is uncertain.

"It's shocking to hear about but devastating to see," said Rev. Candice Ashenden.

The doors of the United Congregational Church of Conway are closed. They have been that way since a February tornado tore through the section of town called Pumpkin Hollow.

Looking at the church, you wouldn't think there is much damage until you take a look from above where you can see the blue tarps and scaffolding against the building.

"It's a building with a history of reincarnation, so we will do that again one way or another." Ashenden added.

Ashenden said that three years ago, the building underwent extensive renovations for a mold issue.

"There are places where it's ripping apart and to see that and know just four years ago, we painted it ourselves. To see that physically torn apart has been so hard for us," Ashenden noted.

Those renovations made possible by the Community Preservation Act, a $100,000 grant of local tax money from the town. That money puts a lean on the property which would require the church to remain in it's historic state for 30 years.

"It would mean putting the bell tower back up exactly as it is with all historical codes and that probably isn't feasible this time around," Ashenden explained.

The tower, which had the iron bell removed, has shifted five to six inches away from the rest of the building. Ashenden said that they've been told the tower will need to be torn down.

At this time, Ashenden is waiting on the damage estimates from their insurance company, but it's been tough to get a handle on that due to the condition of the roof.

"We don't feel that will be feasibly possible, even with insurance money, negotiating and the town will let us out of the agreement, but we have to pay them back," Ashenden said.

Those estimates will likely determine the way forward for this community who says despite the mold, tornado, and rain storms they continue on.

"We are still very much the church in the community and aware that we don't need a building, but hoping at one point, we have one again," Ashenden said.

In the meantime, the library at the elementary school in town has welcomed back the church which is 30 members strong. It's where they held their Sunday services back when they were dealing with the mold issue.

Ashenden said that on July 10, they will meet as a church to discuss what's next.

