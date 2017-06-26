Molly Bish family releases video on the status of investigation

17 years ago tomorrow, Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren.

Her remains were found three years later in Palmer. Her murder remains unsolved.

Molly's family and the Molly Bish Foundation have released a six-minute video about Molly on what we know happened on June 27, 2000, and what investigators have learned in the 17 years since.

In memory of Molly, the Bish family hopes that all families use her story to create conversations of safety with children they care about.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.