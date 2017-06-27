Continued comfortable but scattered showers/storms likely today

It's another cool, refreshing morning however an upper level low will swing through today bring us scattered showers and storms. A few showers will move through this morning with some storms developing this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 70's today.

A stronger to severe storm with gusty winds and large hail are possible, but widespread severe weather is very unlikely. The Storm Prediction Center has western Mass under a Marginal Risk for severe weather (1 on the scale of 1 to 5)

We have a nice Wednesday on tap with sun and clouds and only a very slight risk for a shower. With dew points in the 50s and high temps around 80, this will be the pick of the week!

High pressure passing to our south will head offshore, bringing back a strong southwesterly flow for Thursday. A warm front will pass through Thursday, allowing for patchy clouds, warmer temps and rising humidity. Scattered showers are possible late in the day and evening along with a thunderstorm.

A cold front will linger to our north Friday and Saturday. This will allow temps to climb to around 90 both days with high humidity and lingering unsettled weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely both days as well. This front should finally move through Sunday with more showers and storms. Over these 3 days, a strong or severe storm will be possible. We turn drier and more comfortable Monday.

