Storms are done for now, but return later this week

We saw some busy weather today as numerous thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail pushed through the area. Storms have moved out of western Mass as of 8pm and a quiet night is ahead.

Another cool night is on tap with low temperatures returning to the low 50s through dawn. Skies remain mostly clear and some valley fog is possible-especially for those who saw rain today.

A trough will still be overhead Wednesday, but high pressure at the surface passing to our south, should help to keep us dry through the afternoon. There is a slight risk for a shower, especially northeast of Springfield, but precip is unlikely. High temps return to the 70s for most and around 80 in the Springfield metro area.

We begin dry Thursday with increasing clouds and warmer temps reaching mid-80s. A warm front will approach later in the day. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up across NY state and will need to be watched as they move east Thursday evening and night. With a warm front to our north, Friday to Sunday will be hot, humid and unsettled with numerous chances for showers and storms. With temps around 90 and dew points around 70, a lot of instability will be around to give any storms a boost-so severe is possible.

A cold front will gradually move through Sunday night into Monday morning. We will stay hot, but humidity levels should drop early next week. A shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday as this cold front stalls around the region.

