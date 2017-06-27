Local lawmakers react to health care bill

Some politicians remain divided as new numbers show millions would be without health insurance if the latest health care bill is passed.

There's a concern in the Commonwealth. too, as local politicians reveal some scary statistics of their own.

The Congressional Budget Office revealed that this bill would leave 22 million Americans uninsured over the next decade, and 15 million more next year alone.

So what of Massachusetts?

Governor Charlie Baker revealed some figures of his own, saying this bill would result in more than 250,000 Mass residents to lose their insurance. Ultimately costing the state more than 8.2 billion dollars by 2025.

Baker released his analysis in a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren and to the state's all-democratic congressional delegation.

Baker went on to write that the first few years would not be a major impact, but by the year 2020, the consequences will be severe, with the state losing nearly a billion dollars in 2020 alone.

Congressman Richard Neal released a statement on the bill, saying in part: "It's about giving huge tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires and dismantling important middle class programs. All in the name of 'health care reform.'"

Neal went on to say: "Senate republicans should use today's CBO report as an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and instead work with democrats to strengthen our nation's health care system."

This latest report could affect the bill's fate in the senate, as at least five GOP senators were against the bill before the CBO report. Republicans can't afford to lose more than two.

