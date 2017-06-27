Chicopee police say man arrested for harassing K-9

Chicopee police arrested a man they say harassed their K-9 after he was told by officers to "stop yelling and to walk away"

George Bissonnette, 32 is facing one charge of Mistreat/Interfere w/a Police K-9 or Horse.

The incident happened last Wednesday night when officers were called to State St.

"Officers were dealing with an unruly party. He was told to stop yelling and to walk away," explained Officer Mike Wilk.

As Bissonnette began to leave, he started to walk by the K-9 cruiser that had responded as well, and that's when the alleged harassment occurred.

"As the party walked by the K9 cruiser, clearly marked K9 and CAUTION, Kane started to bark. The male party began yelling "woof woof woof" towards the caged area of the cruiser. This caused K9 Kane to bark more," said Wilk.

That's when police say Bissonnette swung at the caged window of the cruiser. This caused K-9 Kane to react.

"Kane (began) thrashing and banging into the cruiser door," explained Wilk,"At this point, Officer Romano yelled at the party to stop, and then placed him under arrest."

Bissonnette was given a $290 bail and taken to court the following morning.

The Chicopee District Court Clerk's Office reports Bissonnette was arraigned on June 22nd and released on his own person recognizance. His next court date is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for August 16th.

