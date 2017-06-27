Chicopee bank robbery suspect identified

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the bank robbery last week in Chicopee.

Today, police are identifying him.

Robert Buckley, from Granby Road in Chicopee, was taken into custody in connection with the crime, shortly after the robbery occurred.

Officer Mike Wilk says they were called Friday to the United Bank on Montgomery Street for a report of robbery. This was at about 3 p.m.

"Our dispatch was told that the suspect left the bank, and ran towards the Riverbend Medical Facility. Officers responded to the bank, and to Riverbend," explained Wilk.

A K-9 unit and State Police responded to help with the search.

"K9 Officer Romano, Kane, Officer Corey Fournier and a Mass State Police Trooper immediately entered Riverbend," noted Wilk, "Upon entering the 2nd floor, Officers immediately spotted the suspect. He was ordered to stop, and put his hands up, and he complied."

But then Buckley took off, running into a bathroom down the hall, police say.

So officers set up a perimeter, telling Buckley K9 Kane would be sent in after him if he didn't come out.

"The suspect complied. He was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody," added Wilk.

Police say evidence was found in connection with this case at the Riverbend facility.

Buckley has been charged with Unarmed Robbery, and there was also an arrest Warrant out on him, Wilk says.

He was transported to the Chicopee Police Department, booked, and held on $25,000 prior to his arraignment.

