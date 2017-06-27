Family releases video on 17th anniversary of Molly Bish's disappearance

It was 17 years ago to the day Tuesday that 16-year-old Warren lifeguard Molly Bish was abducted and murdered.

There have been no arrests in the case.

The family isn't having a vigil as they did in previous years to remember Molly. Instead, they have released a video on her disappearance and the subsequent investigation.

It was the morning of June 27 , 2000 that Molly reported to her lifeguard job at Comins Pond. It was the last time she was seen alive.

Over the years, the Bish family has not lost hope that Molly's killer would be found,

Molly's sister, Heather, will never forget the day molly disappeared.

"Going home the night got Molly disappeared that was probably one of the hardest nights of my life. I remembered continuously going outside and saying maybe he'll drop her off...whoever took her, whatever is happening, maybe he'll leave her in my front yard," Heather Bish explained.

Molly never returned home. Her remains were found three years later in a wooded area of Palmer.

Recently, a search was conducted at a former campground in West Brookfield.

The Bish family private investigator is looking for a white car that may have been buried there by a man Molly's mom, Magi, saw at Comins Pond the day before Molly disappeared.

