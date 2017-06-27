Study: Milk alternatives linked to shorter kids

Milk may do your body good, as they saying goes. But what about all of those milk alternatives? Researchers in Canada say they found a height difference between children who drank cow's milk compared with children who drank plant based milk.

But one local nutritionist advises parents not to hit the panic button, or get out the measuring stick, just yet.

The alternative milk choices in the dairy case are growing by the minute... Soy, almond, cashew, coconut, rice. Now, a new study just out in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that children who drank milk alternatives were slightly shorter.

Researchers looked at just over 5,000 children ages 2 to 6. They found that those who drank one cup of non-cow's milk daily were about 0.2 inches shorter on average.

And on average, 3-year-olds who drank plant or goat milk were about half an inch shorter than 3-year-olds who drank cows milk.

"I get whole milk because she has problems with weight loss and they prescribed that for her to gain weight," says Wally Alicea from West Springfield.

Shopping at the Big Y in West Springfield, Wally Alicea tells Western Mass News he always buys his daughter Delila whole milk.

Whether you buy cow or plant based milk, Big Y registered dietitian, Carrie Taylor, says this study should be taken with a grain of salt.

"Don't be alarmed and all the sudden if you were following a vegan meal plan or substituting some cow’s milk with soy milk or almond milk that you have to stop," says Taylor.

She says there is no data yet that shows drinking milk alternatives will produce long term height differences.

"It was kind of a snap shot in time... not a longitudinal study where we can see all right, these children have their height impacted, what does this mean long term," explains Taylor.

She tells Western Mass News, a parent's approach to their child's nutrition should be based on their entire diet.

"It's really hard to pinpoint one nutrient or one food group and how it impacts things like height. So all of our foods work together so if you're not looking at the whole meal plan you may be missing out on something very big," she adds.

Carrie Taylor says if you do choose plant based milks.... most do not have as much protein as cows milk. So she advises parents to make sure their kids are getting enough protein from other sources throughout the day.

