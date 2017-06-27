Upgrades coming to MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke

Stadium improvements for the Valley Blue Sox are keeping the players hot on the field, while letting fans enjoy the whole experience off the field.

Nothing beats a fresh playing field to start a new season. Look no further than MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke, home to the Valley Blue Sox.

The team is part of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, a summer league that saw 11 players selected in this year's MLB draft. The league has nearly 200 MLB alumns, including Red Sox sensation Dustin Pedroia, but this diamond wasn't once what it is now.

"A lot of the grass areas on the infield were almost gone. The likes of the infield was almost rock hard," said Blue Sox owner Clark Eckhoff.

Eckhoff has run the Blue Sox for five years now. He told us that after decades of action at this stadium, the field just wore itself out and caused some concern for his players and the other local schools that use this green.

That's where the city got involved. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse recently approved a $200,000 upgrade to the stadium, adding a new infield, bullpens, and outfield fencing.

More money is set aside for new concession as well.

"Even the visiting teams come in here and say 'Oh, I wish we were playing on this surface now as our home field'," Eckhoff noted.

Eckhoff praised the city for its work and said that better fields allow for better play. The team is already off to a strong 10-5 start and are now second in their division. The Blue Sox have won nine straight games in June.

The team averaged 2,100 fans a night last year, which is eleventh in the country.

Eckhoff told us that with the new field and the wins piling in, that number should climb.

"It's part of the whole experience, putting a good product on the field as well, because the fans want to see a winning baseball team," Eckhoff said.

Eckhoff hopes fans of all ages can enjoy this new Blue Sox experience throughout the summer as the well known "hidden jewel" of Holyoke makes its mark.

"It's more than just a baseball game, it's a place for people to come out and enjoy a beautiful evening out and just have a good time," Eckhoff noted.

For those looking to check out the stadium themselves, the Blue Sox play their next home game Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against Vermont.

For more info on the Blue Sox and their season schedule, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.