Bricks fall from Springfield building following lightning strike

Emergency crews are at a Springfield building after parts of a building fell to the ground.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that the fire department responded to the area of 162-178 Lyman Street Tuesday afternoon after a vacant building was struck by lightning.
Some bricks from the building could be seen on the ground. No fire has been reported.
Western Mass News has a crew headed to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
