Local residents, hospital concerned about Senate healthcare bill

The U.S. Senate has delayed the vote on a new health care bill until after their July 4 recess.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told GOP Senators that the bill needs work.

The move comes just a day after Governor Charlie Baker announced his concerns about the future of health care in Massachusetts.

On Monday, Baker warned that the health care bill proposed by U.S. Senate Republican leaders would result in more than a quarter million Massachusetts residents losing their insurance by 2025.

That is just one of many concerns people have statewide about the proposal.

"Everybody's entitled to some sort of health care," said Regan Kilcoyne of Springfield.

Kilcoyne visits her mother at Baystate Medical Center, where she's recovering from a stroke she had two and a half weeks ago.

"We have had MassHealth our whole life, which is nice. My mother hasn't had a lot of money, so it has kept us healthy and alive," Kilcoyne added.

MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program, providing access to affordable health care services.

Under the new health care bill, 264,000 people would lose health insurance, according to Baker.

"I don't think anybody should be without health care. It's an important part of life. If you're not healthy, you're not living," Kilcoyne said.

However, with the cuts proposed, that could be a thing of the past.

Baystate Medical Center told us that they're worried.

"We think the Senate healthcare bill brings deep concerns for patients as well as health care providers. Hospitals are already under severe financial pressure and the implications of people falling out of insurance may include uncompensated care - care for which hospitals are not reimbursed," said Benjamin Craft with Baystate Medical Center.

Among these concerns are dozens more, such as the impact the bill could have on nursing homes.

The majority of people living in nursing homes are covered by Medicaid, so those cuts could be detrimental for them.

The American Health Care Association, a national nursing home industry group, is worried.

In a statement, the president of AHCA, Mark Parkinson told us that baby boomers increasingly rely on the health care system in coming years, and that "our seniors deserve better than an unstable and underfunded safety net. We strongly encourage the Senate to protect Medicaid access for seniors and people with disabilities."

