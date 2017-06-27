Holyoke officer stops and plays tag with children

When a Holyoke police officer pulled up to a group of children playing, one mom started to record.

What happened next shocked her.

The woman who took the video told us that she lets her six year old play outside with the neighborhood kids on nice days. She keeps a close eye on them and when a police officer pulled up, she took notice

"A cop car pulled up and I got a little suspicious...'Oh, something bad is probably happening'," said Jubilee Mateo.

Mateo watched closely out of the window as the Holyoke police officer spoke to her six year old son and his friends. The officer then asked what game they were playing and if she could join in.

"They all just started playing with her and started running and playing tag and I thought it was really nice because the neighborhood isn't really nice and it's good to have an officer come out and show the kids that she's willing to play with them, even where they live in their backyard in their home," Mateo explained.

When Mateo saw what was happening, she pulled out her phone and started to record it all live on Facebook. A few minutes later, her son came bounding back into the house, ecstatic to tell his mom all about it

"My son came home and he's like 'Mom, there was a cop in the back and she was playing with us' and I was like 'Yeah baby' and he was like 'Yeah that was so cool,'" Mateo added.

Raheen Aponte is six and loves police officers. He said that they have a very important job

"Help the world stay safe," Aponte said.

Raheen's mother said that she wants to instill a trust in police officers in her son.

"I want him to know that they're here to protect us as well a lot of people and cops in with their bad and none of them are bad," Jubilee Mateo said.

We contacted the Holyoke Police Department about the video and they have not gotten back to us about the officer who loves to play tag.

Aponte said that the officer is pretty good at it too.

