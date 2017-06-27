Free meals offered to local children this summer

Summer means warm days and freedom for students, but it can also mean that some children go hungry.

However, thanks to a Department of Agriculture program, any child under the age of 18, in any community, can get a free lunch, breakfast, or snack.

Danny Valdez is enjoying the start of summer. "Going into the pool and hanging with my friends," he said.

However, before he takes a dip. Valdez is going to eat:

"A chicken sandwich with cucumbers and water with chocolate milk," Valdez explained.

It's a lunch that Valdez and his friends picked up at this tent next to the pool in Springfield.

"This year, we have increased the amount of sites and changed the menu to offer more variety," said Lynne Conca, director of student engagement with Springfield Public Schools.

There 26 spots in the city of Springfield where kids under 18 eat free.

"We don't ask for any identification or anything like that, just anyone in the community that comes out," Conca explained.

If you could use a summer meal for child, Springfield isn't the only city where you can find it:

"We have been participating in this program for close to 20 years.Jason reed"all the kids in our summer camp participate so the kids that come here won't be alone during snack," said Jason Reed with the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee.

To find the nearest summer meal station. you can CLICK HERE for more information.

