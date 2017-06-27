Portion of Sumner Ave. closed following house fire

A portion of a busy Springfield roadway is closed due to a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the area of Magnolia Terrace and Sumner Avenue just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews remain on-scene. No other information about the fire is immediately available.

Sumner Avenue is currently closed between Fort Pleasant Avenue and Forest Park.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

