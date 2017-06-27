Two people displaced following house fire in Springfield

Firefighters were called to the residence of 115 Sumner Avenue just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A fire started on the third floor of the building and burned through the roof.

Two people had to be displaced following the fire, and Red Cross is assisting.

There are about $90,000 in damages.

Aide to the Fire Commissioner Dennis Leger reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it seems to be electrical in nature.

