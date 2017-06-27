Molly Bish remembered at Comins Pond in Warren

Tuesday marks a somber anniversary for the family of Molly Bish. It was 17 years ago to the day that she was abducted from her job at Comins Pond in Warren as a lifeguard.

Molly's murder still remains a mystery.

Authorities recently searched a former campground in West Brookfield looking for a car that may have been buried there that could have been involved in the case.

Meanwhile, at Comins Pond, Molly is still fondly remembered.

It was eerily quiet at Comins Pond on this the 17th anniversary of Molly's disappearance. A single red rose had been placed on a lifeguard chair .

Meanwhile. two lifeguards were setting up on the beach.

Molly Bish was a lifeguard here 17 years ago when she was abducted.

Back then, lifeguards worked alone, but not anymore.

"Ever since then, we work in pairs. Even if one leaves the beach area, we have to bring the other one with us and ask anybody to get out of the water," said Ryan Donovan, a lifeguard at Comins Pond.

Also visiting Comins Pond today was Wendy Tetreault of Sturbridge. She came to offer a prayer on this sad anniversary.

"We didn't know Molly, but we came here to honor her today and the 17th anniversary of her abduction," said Tetreault

While Tetreault didn't know Molly or her family, she can only begin to feel what Molly's mother, Magi, has gone through.

"I'm a mother. I can't even imagine. It's the worst pain anyone can go through. I have no idea what it's like," Tetreault explained.

On this the 17th anniversary of Molly's disappearance, the family released a video with thoughts from family members, including Molly's mom, who remembered the day she dropped Molly off at Comins Pond.

"Molly said 'I love you'. It was her eighth day in her new job as lifeguard. That was the last time I heard or saw my Molly," Magi Bish said in the video.

Molly's sister, Heather Bish, added in the video, "My mom called and said Molly's not at the pond. This must be wrong. It was surreal. I couldn't believe it."

Molly's remains were found three years later in a wooded area of Palmer.

To date, her killer has not been found.

Authorities are now going over some of the findings from their recent search was conducted. Ground penetrating radar was used to search for the car.

Bish family private investigator Sarah Stein said that compelling information was found, but what that information was has not been revealed.

