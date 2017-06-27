Westfield musical prodigy signs National Anthem at Fenway

A musical prodigy from Westfield is gaining international attention.

Shea Braceland, 11, took the mound to sing the national anthem at Fenway Park on Sunday.

“It was awesome...and then I started singing. I just couldn’t believe I was there. It was amazing,” she said, reflecting back on the experience.

Shea grew up on stage singing tunes. She started performing at just five years old.

“She works hard at it, which we love. She’s got a true passion for it. So life’s really easy when you do things you love,” said Robert Braceland, Shea’s father.

Her parents have been a constant support.

“I hope that I can sing in front of lots of crowds, and make a lot of people happy,” said Shea.

A video of her Fenway performance gained global attention.

“There’s a woman in china this morning, that said she had tears in her eyes,” said Braceland.

