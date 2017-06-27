Experts warn of dangers from metal grill brush bristles

Firing up the grill is a tell-tale sign of summer, but how you clean your barbecue could pose a serious health risk.

Sizzling steaks and the roar of an open fire. Many grill masters firing up the barbecue.

"It's hot, nobody wants to be inside cooking." said Marcy Ayala of Springfield.

Your grill takes a lot of abuse. Charred food bits get caked on.

Brushes with metal bristles are greats ways to get it clean quick, but it's what it leaves behind that is the issue.

These wire brushes used to clean the grates can leave bristles that can get packed into food as it grills.

Every summer, emergency rooms see patients who accidentally ingest the metal strands.

"They're chewing. They'll feel something, but they have already initiated the swallowing reflex, so it went down before they could stop," said Dr. David Desilets with Baystate Medical Center.

Sometimes, the bristles pass without a trip to the hospital.

"Most of the time, the person doesn't know that they've ingested one and they pass in the stool spontaneously," Desilets explained.

However, other times it can be lodged in the throat or intestines.

It's a health hazard that is not widely known…

"I've never heard of that," said Tom Day of Springfield.

Ayala added, "the whole bristle thing, getting caught in your throat, it's kind of a big deal."

However, there are alternatives to the traditional wire brushes. Balled up aluminum foil, an oiled paper towel, or even simply soaking the grate can help clean your grill.

