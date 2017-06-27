Baystate Franklin nurses remain locked-out

Today, nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center walked a picket line for a second day after months of failing to reach an agreement.

The hospital locked out 200 nurses until Wednesday night when the nurses union planned a one day strike Monday.

The nurses tried to get back inside the hospital Tuesday after yesterday's protest where hundreds of nurses were outside.

In video sent to Western Mass News from the union, it showed nurses not being allowed back inside this morning.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association said that the contentions lie in the health care plan provided to them, forced overtime, and understaffing - something the hospital strongly disagrees with.

Baystate cited that the majority of the overtime these nurses worked was voluntary and not more than one hour.

The MNA cited several cases of short staffing, forcing some nurses to work as many as 17 hours in a day.

Baystate Health said in a statement to Western Mass News: "Given the MNA's track record of disruptive behavior, including forcible entry into North Adams Regional Hospital and disruption of patient care there in 2014, it's importany to ensure that no such actions affect our patients and team here today."

The nurses union responded, saying: "We continue to hope that Baystate Health comes back to the table to negotiate in good faith. The nurses plan to gather in front of the hospital Wednesday evening, ready to go back to work when the lockout ends."

A hospital spokesperson told us that operations are continuing as normal and they are continuing to care for patients and keeping them as our first priority.

Temporary nurses will be at the facility until Wednesday as per their contract with Baystate Franklin.

