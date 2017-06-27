Severe weather damage prompts road closures and outages in Orange

Town-wide storm damage has been reported in Orange, and police and fire officials are asking residents to be patient while crews work to clear the multiple scenes.

Up to 2,000 power outages have been reported by the National Grid outage map.

A National Grid representative reported that they are assessing the situation and do not have an estimated time when power is restored.

There are also several road closures, which has prompted Orange Fire to request a mutual aid engine for assistance.

It is advised that residents stay off the roads if possible.

