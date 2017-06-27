CT governor approves plans for East Windsor casino

Plans for an East Windsor CT Casino are official.

Governor Dannel Malloy signed a bill into law that would build a new tribal casino twenty minutes from Springfield.

This would be Connecticut's first casino not built on tribal land.

This is another big step for a casino in Connecticut.

The Governor said it's about keeping jobs in the state of Connecticut.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has signed legislation into law that could lead to a new tribal casino in East Windsor.

Malloy said that those jobs will now be staying in Connecticut.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes said that this will help them compete with MGM Springfield only 20 minutes from East Windsor.

David Glantz of Buckeye Brothers told Western Mass News that he's not too concerned about this.

He thinks Springfield has more to offer.

"We have an entertainment complex in Springfield. It's not just a casino. You're going to bars and restaurants. Gambling obviously," said Glantz.

MGM Resorts told Western Mass News:

"Connecticut left over $100 million on the table and received no guarantee that the tribes would stop laying off workers from their tribal gaming properties. In short, this was not a jobs bill and it was not the best Connecticut could do. As we have said previously, we will continue to vigorously pursue a legal remedy to what has been an unconstitutional process."

Glantz said he's looking forward to the foot traffic MGM Springfield will bring, but thinks this is more of a slots parlor, rather than a casino.

The Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman released a statement saying:

"We’re excited about the future, and tremendously thankful for the leadership of the governor and the many legislators from both parties who rallied to protect jobs in our state."

The legislation requires a 1-million-dollar initial payment to the state.

Connecticut will receive 25 percent of the gross gambling revenues.

Tribal officials said that they still need some local and federal authorizations, but hope to begin construction sometime at the end of the year.

