East Longmeadow take up mosquito control program

East Longmeadow will spray again this summer to control mosquitoes, but this year the board of health is taking a different approach.

In the past, the town applied BTI using low flying helicopters.

This year, they will be doing surveillance and trapping mosquitoes to capture them and send them in for testing.

They will also do "dips," going around to different bodies of water and dip to see what the larva load is.

Health director Amy Petrosky said that this is better, because its more effective over a longer period of time and won't cost the town extra money.

“Instead of treating the whole town for one 14-day period, what we're doing is testing the town to see where is the problem, and then can target our treatment to those specific areas.”

The testing and treatment is running now through September.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.