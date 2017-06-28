Heat and humidity return for the end of the week

A beautiful weather day across southern New England with abundant sunshine and very dry air. Temps remained mild today across the hills and Berkshires with highs not getting out of the 60s for a few! Temps in the lower valley stayed just shy of normal. That will be changing beginning tomorrow!

We have our last cool, crisp night with temperatures falling back to the lower and mid 50s. We begin clear, but clouds will increase overnight and Thursday begins mostly cloudy. A warm front will be on the way, keeping clouds around with some breaks of blue sky and sunshine. Temps warm back to the 80s in the afternoon with a healthy south breeze. A few gusts to 30-35mph are possible. Our humidity will be on the rise as well.

We are warmer Thursday night and will be watching storms across NY state moving east into the overnight hours. A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible into Friday morning, but severe is unlikely at this point.

A ridge of high pressure will push the jet stream back north, allowing for more summer-like conditions over the next several days. Highs approach 90 both Friday and Saturday with dew points in the high 60s. Spotty showers and a thunderstorm are possible much of the day Friday. More showers and storms should flare up later in the day Saturday. An isolated strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out, but widespread severe isn’t likely right now.

A cold front will move into western Mass Sunday, bringing our best chance for rain. Scattered thunderstorms may be severe Sunday afternoon and evening-but the timing of the storms is still uncertain this far out. This front looks to clear the area Monday, allowing for warm, but drier weather. Right now the 4th is looking mainly dry as well with highs in the 80s.

