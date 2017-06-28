Sun & clouds, pleasant Wednesday expected

It's a bright, cool, refreshing start this morning after a crazy active day yesterday. Numerous thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail pushed through the area however today will be much more tranquil.

High pressure at the surface should help to keep us mainly dry today. There is a slight risk for a shower, especially northeast of Springfield, but precip is unlikely. Today will be nice with high temps into the 70s for most and around 80 in the Springfield metro area.

We begin dry tomorrow with increasing clouds and warmer temps reaching mid-80s. A warm front will approach later in the day. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up across NY state and will need to be watched as they move east Thursday evening and night. With a warm front to our north, Friday to Sunday will be hot, humid and unsettled with numerous chances for showers and storms. With temps around 90 and dew points around 70, a lot of instability will be around to give any storms a boost-so severe is possible.

A cold front will gradually move through Sunday evening. It will be warm but less humid to start next week. Right now the 4th is looking nice with just an isolated shower possible.

