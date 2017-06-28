Nurse strike at Baystate Franklin reaches day three

At least 200 nurses are still locked out of Baystate Franklin in Greenfield.

The lockout is expected to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday, as Baystate and the Massachusetts Nurses Association continue to try and find a solution to their problems.

It's been nearly 3 full days since the lockout began, but the nurses say their issues have been going on much longer than that.

This goes back to months of negotiations with the hospital on the short staffing and care plan that nurses say need to be addressed.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association, or MNA, cites several cases of short staffing, forcing some nurses to work as many as 17 hours in a day. According to state law, it is illegal for nurses to work more than 16, even in an emergency.

Baystate says overtime was only involved in about 10% of the 35,000 shifts nurses worked and of those who worked overtime during their 12 hour shift, 83% were for less than one hour.

After finishing their 24-hour strike yesterday, MNA leaders approached the main entrance of the hospital, seeking to go in and "be with their patients."

They were asked to leave and continue to follow the lockout and terms of their strike.

It seems to be a stalemate at this point between the two, they both say they are willing to bargain and discuss a solution, but it's up to the other to do so.

More supporters are expected outside the hospital today as the lockout nears its end.

